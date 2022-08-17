How in the world can the so-called right be so totally wrong? Enough about the fake religiosity, dishonesty, self-serving voter suppression, blindness and stupidity by those referred to as the right. The bloody Jan. 6 insurrection has been called everything from just tourists, to harmless expression of political discontent, while they have fought every which way to prevent the Jan. 6 Committee from getting to the truth of what the educated, informed majority has called a serious breach of national security, bordering on treason.
It was clearly instigated by Donald J. Trump, who naturally was frightened by losing presidential protection against all he had done, before and during his undeserved stay in the White House. And now, it got even worse. Much, much worse.
Right-wingers are ganging up to protect and support their cult leader Trump, and even more so, the more obvious it becomes that he is a traitor who has stolen sensitive documents, lied about it, and who knows yet with whom he has shared national secrets. The FBI is attacked, both verbally and physically for doing their job, while top Republicans are trying to impeach AG Garland for doing the most important job ever to face him and the DOJ.
Trump even lies about President Obama, claiming he did the same, while he correctly worked legally with the National Archives to transfer carefully selected documents to the Presidential Library in Chicago! How much worse can it get before the country regains stability?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.