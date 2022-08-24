Letter writer Mr. Abramson calls me a hypocrite for classifying believers in Trump’s Big Lie about rigged election, dumb (Aug. 20 edition of the Daily Journal: “End the hypocrisy, Jorg”). What else can we call someone who believes the impossible — an election won against all evidence to the contrary? Actually, I don’t think there are many who really believe it, not even Trump himself. And why would a foreign adversary try to rig the election against Trump, who has shown himself to be so easy to manipulate? Instead, they are lying to support their cult leader, which we can classify as dishonesty, and for pointing it out, honesty, not hypocrisy. Check the meaning by consulting Miss Google, Scott!
What I mainly objected to in my letter to the editor (“Right is so wrong!,” Aug. 17 edition of the Daily Journal) is the lack of substance in many rebuttals, just empty nonsense and ad hominem. Like calling a very valid comment to an informative LTE that “(she) is just another know-nothing rabble-rouser who clearly has not studied history.” How inappropriate, degrading and, yes, unmanly. That’s even against the Be Nice part of this site’s guidelines.
Scott, while silly “blah-blahs” and personal derogatory remarks have been thrown around, instead of meaningful counterpoints, I only responded with factual, provable characteristics. Not meant personally, when I refer to the Trump cult as uninformed, misinformed, easily fooled, gullible and a threat to national security — it is embarrassingly obvious how true it is — especially for the vast and steadily increasing majority.
