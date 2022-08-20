Jorg Aadahl, a frequent contributor to the Daily Journal, in his July 28 letter, entitled “Disagree with Grace,” chastised other Journal letter writers. Describing many letters as “blabber,” Aadahl reprimanded us to “upgrade to a more respectable and agreeable level.” He scolded us to employ a more “manly” discourse.
Perhaps Mr. Aadahl needs to take some of his own advice. In his letter just three weeks later, Aug. 17, Aadahl accuses those on the right of having a “fake religiosity.” He calls them “dishonest,” “blind” and “stupid.” Mr. Aadahl is entitled to his own partisan political opinions. But what is unrespectable, what is disagreeable, and what is “unmanly,” is Mr. Aadahl’s own sanctimonious hypocrisy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.