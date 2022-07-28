The San Mateo Daily Journal opinion page is a very valuable and popular, as well as educational part of the paper, well worth subscribing to in order to get the online comments. Here, we can express and exchange opinions, learn from each other, get wiser and expand our perspectives — for the common good, I presume.
That said, there is too much pure nonsense as fake responses to something one disagrees with. Disagreement is fine, of course, but stay with facts, logic and reason, and have something to offer. There is too much immature “blah,blah,blah” — a response that doesn’t add anything, except exposing the writer’s lack of substance. Same with the over and over again repeated “the great President Trump” and “Biden America last policies.”
Such blabber adds nothing to the site, except as a reminder that the commentator has nothing else to offer. The fact that you disagree, may only mean that you don’t have the background or sufficient insight in the subject, or simply that you are too set in your political position, and possibly beyond educatable.
Then we have the ad hominem, totally inappropriate. Just the other day, a very clear and informative LTE was met by (she) “is just another know-nothing rabble-rouser who clearly has not studied history.” How inappropriate, degrading and unmanly.
Let’s upgrade to a more respectable and agreeable level, folks. OK?
