On Sept. 22, columnist Matt Grocott criticized the “We Believe” signs in our neighborhoods. Matt’s misinterpretation of the sign is an insult to any thinking compassionate human being.
1). “Black Lives Matter” does not preclude that “all lives matter.” It simply points out that historically, blacks have been discriminated against starting with slavery, Jim Crow, the redlining of residential neighborhoods and are often victims of unjustified violence by mostly white police officers. “Black Lives Matter” personifies the Civil Rights Act which gave Blacks the basic privileges that white males have had since our nation’s founding.
2). “No Human is illegal” is an embodiment of the Declaration of Independence that says “all men are created equal.” The declaration does not say “depending on where they were born.”
3). “Love is Love” just means treat your fellow humans with compassion and respect.
4). “Women’s Rights are Human Rights” acknowledges that women have fought for their rights since the country’s founding - starting with voting rights, sexual equality, equal pay, and the decision whether or not to have a child. If Matt thinks the battle for women’s rights is over, he hasn’t been paying attention.
5). “Science is Real” is simply a basic fact and yes, climate change is real.
6). “Water is Life” recognizes that water, unlike oxygen and sunlight, is not universally available to all people, but is controlled by private industry and politicians who decide who gets access to potable water and who doesn’t.
7). “Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere.” At least Matt agrees with this, but doesn’t recognize that this is a summary of the first six lines of the sign.
Now where can I get the sign?
David Crabbe
San Carlos
