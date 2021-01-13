Editor,

Hanna Arendt escaped Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Here are two more quotes from her 1967 book, “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” which are certainly relevant in today’s political climate.

The attraction of evil and crime for the mob mentality is nothing new. It has always been true that the mob will greet “deeds of violence with the admiring remark: it may be mean but it is very clever.”

[The Nazis] “were convinced that evil-doing in our time has a morbid force of attraction, [and] experience has proved time and again that the propaganda value of evil deeds and general contempt for moral standards is independent of mere self-interest, supposedly the most powerful psychological factor in politics.”

Kent Lauder

Burlingame

