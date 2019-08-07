Editor,
What is Redwood City thinking? Granted, a lot of the constant construction near downtown has been high-density housing, so one could argue they are doing their part to address the housing shortage. But in the article, “Planners seek info on mixed-use development impacts” in the Aug. 2 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, “south main mixed use” will create 10 to 15 times more jobs than housing units. When the Planning Commission looks at “its potential contribution to the region’s jobs/housing imbalance,” one would expect them to be trying to lower that ratio rather than increasing it.
D.M. Goldstein
Foster City
