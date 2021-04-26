Editor,

I read with great interest your article in the April 22 Daily Journal, page 7, on a Biden priority, “ Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to improve children's health.”

Electric school buses sound like a nice application for the technology. They have a fixed route each day and sit overnight for charging. A great use of excess generating capacity.

My question is why the article included a picture of Kamala Harris. There was no mention of her in the article.

Was this an oversight/error on the Journal's part?

Did the AP send it to you with the Harris photo and caption?

G. Weber

Belmont

