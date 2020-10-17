Editor,
I am a resident of San Mateo County and a parent of two elementary-aged kids. I support Proposition 15 because schools in California are severely underfunded. We are ranked 41st in the nation in per-student funding, with the largest class sizes. It’s unacceptable that a child attending a school in Woodside gets $19,000 more in funding than a child attending in Millbrae.
Locally, K-12 schools and community colleges will receive $42 million every year. Basic aid districts will receive at least $100/student with no decrease in funding. Cities and special districts like fire districts will receive $194 million every year, especially important when we are living in times of unprecedented wildfires and bad air quality.
A report has shown that just 10% of wealthy landowners, like Disney and Chevron, will fund 92% of the $12 billion per year from Proposition 15. Residential property taxes will not be affected by Proposition 15.
Proposition 15 is also endorsed by the California Firefighters Association, California Nurses Association, California Teachers Association, California PTA, and many more. It is time we closed the loopholes exploited by wealthy corporations and reclaim funding for our cities and schools. Vote yes on 15.
Lesley Tay-Chung
Millbrae
