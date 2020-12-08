Editor,
David won! Goliath lost!
I held my breath hoping that Measure Y would win in San Mateo. Y did win, by 44 votes or so!
As a Belmont resident, living 50 feet from the San Mateo border, and as a former Belmont mayor who believed in keeping our city with a common sense approach of limited growth, I applaud the Measure Y volunteers for their tireless work.
Bohannon Development and friends spent over $1.5 million, approximately 40 to 1 over what the Measure Y campaign spent to defeat Measure Y, a truly David and Goliath battle.
What does this mean for San Mateo? Residents will get to keep a seat at the table for future higher density development and retain the quality of what makes San Mateo unique, and requiring at least 10% affordable housing within any future high density development and limiting the height and density of the same, preserving the suburban character of San Mateo.
What happened to Sue Lempert and Jerry Hill? They were the San Mateo councilmembers that helped originate Measure H, which continued as Measure P and finally Measure Y? Why didn’t they support the continuation of Measure H? I will never understand politicians that appear to lose their original fight to keep San Mateo a suburban, not urban city.
But many thanks to former San Mateo mayor Claire Mack for standing up to Measure Y — a rare support from local politicians.
Thank you voters who voted yes on Y, you helped curtail the Manhattanization of our Bay Area!
Coralin Feierbach
Belmont
The letter writer is the former mayor of Belmont.
