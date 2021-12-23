Editor,
I’d like to respond to a particularly cold and callous letter from one Dirk van Ulden (“Personal responsibility” in the Dec. 21 edition of the Daily Journal). He was responding to a story about a man who has undergone great hardships, was put in detention for illegal entry, and was reunited with his family for the holidays.
Van Ulden alleged that this man’s partner, Ms. Melendez believes the well being of herself and her family to be “more important than the safety of legal residents of this country.” Did she say that? I’d like to know if van Ulden can prove that Ms. Melendez’s partner has ever threatened anybody’s safety, and why he seems to believe that one human life should be valued over another based on invented borders.
He also acknowledged that the man was escaping violence in El Salvador, but did not address the convoluted, inaccessible, yearslong immigration progress in this country. How long, exactly, should asylum seekers spend risking their lives waiting for red tape to clear up?
He accused Ms. Melendez of “consorting with a convict.” Before detainment, there’s no reason to believe the man had been convicted of anything, and post-detainment he has only been shown to have committed a misdemeanor, on-par with driving an expired license. Oh, the horror.
Olivia Murphy
San Carlos
