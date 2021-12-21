Editor,
Family? Together? I am reacting to the guest perspective by Ms. Melendez regarding her partner who was released from ICE detention under the direction of our elected Sheriff Bolanos (“My family is together this holiday season, for now” in the Dec. 13 edition of the Daily Journal).
For some reason she seems to believe that her well-being and that of their offspring is more important than the safety of the legal residents in the county. Her partner is here illegally and committed a crime bringing him under the jurisdiction of the courts.
She even explained that he is from El Salvador to escape from the violence and poverty in that country. Her partner should not be provided the lenient treatment that he has not earned. In fact, he has, by his own action, forfeited any right to stay in this country. It is a shame that the sheriff is caving to the Biden administration and other vocal groups to set convicts like him free instead of having ICE deport them. Our prisons and jails are full of occupants who have been separated from their families because they were sentenced through our judicial system. What about them? Are we to feel sorry for Ms. Melendez because she knowingly chose to consort with a convict who should be held accountable for busting up her “family?” Who is responsible for her decision?
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
