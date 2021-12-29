Editor,
Congrats to Dirk van Ulden for writing the Dec. 21 letter “Personal responsibility” regarding letting criminals go free.
Our present society, in a nutshell, is apparently that there are little to no consequences for breaking the law anymore. I moved away, but constantly read about “if the theft/damage is under $950, no charges are filed.” Crazy. I also read/saw an article where people leave their cars unlocked and trunks open so they don’t have to pay for smash-and-grab window damage. Crazy. When will it end?
Robert Lingaas
Rocklin
