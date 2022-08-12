Editor,
I see Frank Scafani’s letter in the Aug. 10 Daily Journal referencing what he believes the U.S. policy toward Taiwan to be by quoting the Shanghai Communiqué of 1972.
Perhaps Mr. Scafani’s folder is a bit out of date … it’s been superseded by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 and then reaffirmed by the U.S. House of Representatives which passed a concurrent resolution on May 16, 2016, known as “Six Assurances,” introduced by Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez.
As I read Nancy Pelosi’s comments, they are completely in line with these congressional actions. Perhaps Mr. Scafani has one of those very slow internet connections that will deliver updates eventually.
Larry Kistler
Belmont
