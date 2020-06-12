Editor,
Thank you San Mateo police for your great work last week during the peaceful protest. No arrests, no destruction of private property. I don’t think this would have happened without your presence. Your preparedness was the right call. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
I’m grateful for the chief and all of the officers that put their lives on the line every day protecting us.
Dino Antoniazzi
Burlingame
