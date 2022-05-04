Editor,
As a Pacifica resident who is always looking for thoughtful, committed candidates, I believe Laura Parmer-Lohan is the best candidate for San Mateo County District 3 supervisor.
I saw her speak at a recent forum. She was the most thoughtful candidate on the issues of climate change, fire prevention and sea level rise.
She is committed to protecting our beaches, open spaces and forests for future generations. She is also a proponent of using recycled/reclaimed water for irrigation, farming and landscaping to address severe drought and will tackle climate-induced flooding and sea level rise.
In fact, she has been endorsed by local firefighters for her vision to fund year-round investment in wildfire prevention.
Toni Boykin
Pacifica
