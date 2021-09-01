Editor,
Burlingame has a parking problem. It is not unusual for customers and workers to complain that there’s not sufficient parking in a busy downtown business district. But now our problem is getting worse.
Burlingame approved a plan to build lower income housing on one of our parking lots. To make up for the loss, another lot was taken away to build a multistory parking structure. This plan has had wide support and will be great for the city.
Burlingame later approved a plan to redevelop the former Post Office. Paired with this will be a new city town square, a park that will take over yet another parking lot, Lot E.
When approving the plan for this new project, I asked one question, will the parking structure be open before the city closes Lot E? I was told yes. (Council meeting minutes from Feb.1, 2021, page 17.)
Now we are told that Lot E will close on Sept. 7, and still no date yet to open Parking Structure N. I think it is imperative that the city keep their word and delay closing Lot E until Lot N opens.
Our business is already impacted by lack of parking. In addition to the two closed parking lots, many street parking spaces are closed as dining parklets. As a business, we are regularly getting calls from clients saying that they can’t find parking. I am sure the salons and other shops are in the same position. We cannot have three parking lots closed at the same time.
Burlingame, please reconsider and please keep your original word. Do not close parking lot E until you open Parking Structure N.
David Mendell
San Mateo
The letter writer owns Kerns Fine Jewelry in Burlingame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.