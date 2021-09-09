Editor,
After my letter to you last week, there have been some changes to the plan. I am very appreciative of the new updates to downtown parking that the Burlingame City Council and staff was able to help negotiate. In addition to a delay to the closing of most of Parking Lot E, they also found a way to open part of the parking structure early. This will now be a net gain instead of the original loss.
This is great news for the downtown businesses, shoppers and eaters.
Thank you also to the DBID, Burlingame’s downtown business association, for helping with the issue. And thanks to the construction crew on the new 220Park project for their flexibility.
David Mendell
San Mateo
The letter writer owns Kerns Fine Jewelry in Burlingame.
