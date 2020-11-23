Taking the first steps in creating a town square, Burlingame officials hosted a community meeting Wednesday to present guiding details on the project while welcoming public input on transforming a parking lot into a “people space.”
Describing the space as a public plaza, Kevin Gardiner, the city’s community development director, said it could take many forms, either functioning as a public green or as a more traditional town square, depending on community input. Parking lot E, between the former historic post office on 220 Park Road and the former Burlingame Hotel, has been selected as the location for the plaza, an amenity residents strongly supported during the creation of the city’s 2008 Downtown Precise Plan.
“A town square has been a goal for the city for quite some time and we’re excited that there are opportunities now for us to start moving forward with it,” Gardiner said during the community forum.
Abutting the square would be a 178,187-square-foot building, consisting mostly of office space along with 7,500 square feet of retail space. Development plans also include the retention of the historic post office building, about 4,800 square feet to be converted into either additional retail or restaurant space.
In January, a vision for the area was presented to the City Council, by the developers, Sares Regis, which took over designing the project from real estate magnate Stanley Lo. The proposal, which gained strong praise from the city’s Planning Commission in late July, includes providing a $2 million donation to the city’s plaza project.
Development on the plaza project would begin near the completion of the 220 Park Road office site which is slated to begin in the summer of 2021 or later, depending on market conditions. Gardiner noted initial construction of the plaza could be “basic” with various amenities added slowly after as a fuller vision for the site is formed.
Though the project will have to follow closely behind development of the office site, during the community forum Councilman Michael Brownrigg noted the process was not one that would happen overnight.
“This is trying to get the best possible public open space that we can for the next 100 years so we want as much input as we can from everybody,” said Brownrigg, a member of the Post Office Town Square Advisory Subcommittee with Councilwoman Donna Colson.
Participants showed support for a few amenities including the addition of a performance space for live music and other acts, greenery, and some sort of water feature honoring the city’s seven creeks, one of which flows just below the lot E. Gardiner noted water flow from the creek varies substantially, suggesting opening the underground culvert to reveal the creek could fall short of community expectations.
A teenage resident identified as Margo raised concerns California’s drier weather is reason to invest in features that don’t involve water, suggesting the city select performing spaces and greenery as focal points of the project.
“Focusing on a water feature is not where money should be allocated at this time. Instead it could go to things that could be more public and for public use and enjoyment,” said Margo. “It would also be important to have greenery because that also helps create a more natural aesthetic which I think sometimes the city of Burlingame can be lacking.”
Krista Hanson, another participant, echoed Margo’s interest in a performance space, though also supported the addition of a water feature. Frank Fuller, a partner with the consulting firm Urban Field Studio, said a design could be installed that would turn an interactive water installation into a stage.
Another speaker, Russ Cohen, noted a performing arts space could result in noise disruption similar to that of the concerts held at the Burlingame Golf Center.
While excited about creating a “heart of the city,” Hanson also raised concerns shared by others that city resources would be directed toward the project, instead of providing support and money to small businesses. Colson said the city is attempting to budget within Sares Regis’ $2 million donation, reducing the need for taxpayer contributions, adding that businesses have expressed interest in seeing the project through.
“Most of the businesses are excited to have 140,000 square feet of office space new to the downtown, given the number of new shoppers, restaurant diners and people that would bring during the daytime and hopefully a lot of people commuting on the train,” said Colson.
On community concerns for the loss of parking particularly for those with disabilities, Colson suggested the city consider adjusting existing street parking to add additional ADA parking stalls and time limits. An underground parking structure built below the new office space will also be available to the public in the evening, on weekends and during holidays. A new 384-space parking garage is also being developed a block away from the site at lot N.
A second public forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 2, in which survey results will be responded and a work session on preferred town square elements will be conducted. A presentation of town square design ideas will be held in early February and the community is encouraged to also provide input through the project website.
Visit burlingame.mysocialpinpoint.com/townsquare to learn more about the Burlingame Town Square project.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.