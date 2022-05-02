Editor,
After spending more than $1 billion for a new sewage treatment plant, San Mateo is now considering spending nearly another $1 billion for us to drink our own sewage. To make matters worse, Councilmember Joe Goethals is all in to this idea to conserve water that will take us from having probably one of the purest sources of water (Hetch Hetchy) to recycled sewage water. A simple search on the internet reveals that although reverse osmosis is effective in removing the yucky stuff, removing pharmaceuticals and pesticides is described as only “good” and dependent on what they actually are. Well, when we have had and still have pure Sierra water available, for me “good” recycled sewage isn’t good enough.
Yes, California has a chronic drought problem but 80% of our water usage is used for agriculture so I think that maybe they should be using recycled sewage water for irrigation. Better yet, the comatose state officials should be planning new water sources and storage and until they do, California should control development to discourage population growth. Unfortunately, our elected officials seem to always be “all in” to anything sales people and consultants, who are the immediate beneficiary of expensive study after study, present to them.
