Editor,
I fully agree with the yuck factor of drinking treated sewage water in the letter to the editor of Victor Carboni, May 2.
Instead of this expensive and risky idea, why not request residents to consider voluntarily installing a composting toilet.
Residents install a composting toilet will save tons of money on their water bills, gain useable compost for their gardens, and help solve our water shortage problems.
Cybele LoVuolo-Bhushan
Palo Alto
