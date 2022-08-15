First, let me point out that the birds being discussed in Foster City are “Canada” geese and should be referred to as such — they are not just “geese.” It’s quite offensive to us Canadian immigrants to ignore our heritage and take advantage of our history in being “nice.” That said, killing fellow Canadians is abhorrent behavior and should not be encouraged.
Given the economic climate, I may end up homeless in San Francisco one day, are these people suggesting, as a Canadian that may soil the sidewalks, that I too would be euthanized? May I suggest that my brethren are attracted to grass for consumption. Eliminate the grass and the Canadians go elsewhere, unless they bought a house and own their own grass. Like with many local parks, install turf, or pave these open areas. Another solution for school yards is the use of recycled rubber matting made from pelletized tire scraps. If we can give $40+ billion to Ukraine to kill nasty invasive Russians, we should be able to spend a few dollars on solutions to save some “nice” Canadian anseriformes. Also note how much water we would conserve in these times of drought. The other alternative is to hire scoopers and collect the Canada goose poop for composting. In San Francisco, they go around collecting the human waste on their streets. I can’t say if they compost their acquired excrement or not. Now on to address Machias Seal Island and North Rock territorial issues with Canada.
