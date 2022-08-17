Geese, pardon me: Canada geese, have become a popular subject, latest reference: “Not just geese, Canada geese,” by Howard Roth in the Daily Journal dated Aug. 15. Foster City has about 300 geese and growing, considering that each goose has 5-12 goslings every year. They have a life span of 12-25 years, sometimes up to 40 years. Each Canada goose eats 3 pounds of grass daily, poops every 12 minutes and leaves about 2 pounds of green poop every day.
The big question is, what are the disadvantages and the advantages of the nice Canada geese population? Well, they negatively impact agricultural crops, raise concerns about human health and safety issues, and damage residential and public property. Parks, beaches and lagoons are getting dirty and geese are carriers of bacteria like E-coli. Installing turf, paving areas or using tire scraps for school yards is not a healthy solution.
The advantages: Consider the Canada geese as a natural lawn mower, removing the grass and then creating golf like lawns with their poop used as fertilizer. Oh, it is so difficult to make a decision. Yes, the government gives $40 billion≠ to help Ukraine, either from raising taxes or increasing the budget deficit so we should be able to get funds to send the Canada geese home to Canada. Geese lovers please start the donation/funding process!
(0) comments
