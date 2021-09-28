Editor,
As if we don’t have enough problems already, Republicans’ only focus seems to be to create more.
They faithfully followed Mitch McConnell as the ringleader, who at the inauguration of both Democratic presidents Obama and Biden, declared that their main objective was to prevent them from getting anything done. Anything, no matter whether they used to be in favor, or not, and regardless of how it might affect the country.
And now, they have the gall to refuse to raise the debt ceiling, and thus refuse to pay the outstanding bills that their last two administrations were mainly responsible for! Democrats always supported Republicans when the debt ceiling had to be raised when they were in charge, including the three under Trump. And what audacity to use the debt ceiling, an anomaly that was only cooked up in 1917 to make it possible for President Wilson to let the United States enter World War I. It should have been abandoned shortly afterwards, as having no meaningful purpose.
Don’t we really have enough problems, without inventing additional ones? Or is what we witness, the last frantic convulsions of a party that has long since outlived itself, desperately trying to prolong life support by denying certain voters their constitutional rights?
What better example we would set for the world by working together, like some more progressive nations already do? Just a thought from an incurable patriot.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
