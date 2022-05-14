Editor,
I just voted for Noelia Corzo because she checks all the boxes: She has experience and commitment working with San Mateo County families and children, building safe communities, expanding educational opportunities for all, supports and creates health programs, and supports Firewise/Firesafe communities as a result of climate change.
But, most of all, Noelia has demonstrated her respect for all citizens and a willingness to listen to those who may not necessarily agree with her. She does this without abusive retaliatory behavior. She values transparency, collaboration with all, and making the public process open to all citizens. Agendas and minutes will be posted for the public in a timely manner. Opportunities to participate in board meetings will not be eliminated. Citizen financial oversight will be welcomed rather than eliminated.
Noelia will bring diversity on many levels, fresh ideas, new approaches to policy and commitment to involving the public at all levels. Yes, Noelia Corzo checked all of my boxes. Please join me today by voting for Noelia Corzo and diversifying the Board of Supervisors.
Pam Rianda
Belmont
The letter writer is the former mayor of Belmont.
