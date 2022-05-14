Editor,

I just voted for Noelia Corzo because she checks all the boxes: She has experience and commitment working with San Mateo County families and children, building safe communities, expanding educational opportunities for all, supports and creates health programs, and supports Firewise/Firesafe communities as a result of climate change.

But, most of all, Noelia has demonstrated her respect for all citizens and a willingness to listen to those who may not necessarily agree with her. She does this without abusive retaliatory behavior. She values transparency, collaboration with all, and making the public process open to all citizens. Agendas and minutes will be posted for the public in a timely manner. Opportunities to participate in board meetings will not be eliminated. Citizen financial oversight will be welcomed rather than eliminated.

Noelia will bring diversity on many levels, fresh ideas, new approaches to policy and commitment to involving the public at all levels. Yes, Noelia Corzo checked all of my boxes. Please join me today by voting for Noelia Corzo and diversifying the Board of Supervisors.

Pam Rianda

Belmont

The letter writer is the former mayor of Belmont.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription