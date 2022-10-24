Editor,
Gambling can, for some people, become addictive and be as destructive to the health and well-being of the individual and family as alcoholism and drug addiction. Proposition 27, on the November ballot, would permit individuals to engage in gambling from their cellphones and would therefore potentially make gambling available to children and teenagers. Passage of this proposition would certainly increase the incidents of gambling addiction and introduce gambling to young people in our communities. I would therefore urge our citizens to vote “NO” on proposition 27 and to thereby maintain the present restrictions on gambling in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.