California’s constitutional guarantee of equal treatment is under attack.
Prop. 16 intends to remove the following language from the state Constitution: “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”
In spite of its fancy language, the purported goal of Prop. 16 is clear: preferential treatment will be legalized in public jobs, schools and contracts, in the name of skin-color diversity.
California has achieved amazing levels of diversity and inclusion. Today, both UC and CSU have more female students than male students. The UC system has reached a record high of minority students in its 2020 admissions cycle.
Granted, it is more difficult to get into the UC. The acceptance rates have declined across all racial groups as a result of state-wide budget cuts, population growth and increases in non-California students. Prop 209 is not to blame. Nor will Prop 16 solve the problem. Increasing UC’s capacity is the solution.
Prop. 16 will not solve systematic causes of socioeconomic disparities. The key is to improve underserved communities with better housing, better K-12 and better jobs that have been outsourced.
Treating everyone equally is the cornerstone of American values and is a motivating factor for Americans of various ethnicities to get ahead in life with hard work. True equality has facilitated my American dream as an immigrant.
Vote no on Proposition 16.
Ric Xia
Foster City
