Editor,
When writers like John Horgan quote the cost of a restaurant meal at $2.60 some 65 years ago, it’s meaningless unless the income at that time is also cited. Average monthly income in 1956 was approximately $295 per month, or $74 per week. So $2.60 was not a cheap restaurant meal at that time. That also applies to the cost of housing.
Marcyl Seidscher
San Mateo
I like this perspective. I also like it when comparing to use % rather than rae numbers. Is more comparable. _ is _% of what it is in _
