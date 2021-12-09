Editor,

When writers like John Horgan quote the cost of a restaurant meal at $2.60 some 65 years ago, it’s meaningless unless the income at that time is also cited. Average monthly income in 1956 was approximately $295 per month, or $74 per week. So $2.60 was not a cheap restaurant meal at that time. That also applies to the cost of housing.

Marcyl Seidscher

San Mateo

Eaadams
Eaadams

I like this perspective. I also like it when comparing to use % rather than rae numbers. Is more comparable.

