Editor,
At a recent forum for Redwood Shores, Candidate for Redwood City District 1, Nancy Radcliffe, talked about her vision for the Redwood City shoreline.
She said she has been a member of the Bair Island Aquatic Center for many years, and frequently rows along the Bay. She described how it is possible to row from the Bay all the way into downtown and talked about the water-based Bay trail. She said that access to water and the shoreline is an important resource to connect our neighborhoods. Nancy said she is proud that Redwood City has a deep-water port and hopes more residents become aware of the city’s maritime facilities. She talked about the many opportunities for Redwood City to embrace its shoreline and hopes to provide more recreational opportunities to experience it. Nancy Radcliffe will be an inspirational City Council representative for the residents of Redwood Shores.
Kaia Eakin
Redwood City
