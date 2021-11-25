Editor,
I was pleased to hear Assemblymember Kevin Mullin announce his candidacy for Jackie Speier’s congressional seat. I believe Mullin is an individual who will balance the viewpoints of all his constituents and has a proven track record of accomplishments through his leadership.
David Altscher
Belmont
