We were on the campaign trail with Ray Mueller and his current opponent and believe he is the best candidate to represent us in District 3 on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, we have both endorsed him because he is much more experienced than his opponent to ensure that government works for all of us.
Ray shared our stance of being against the supervisors’ proposed parcel tax. His opponent didn’t. Voting your pocketbook is not something to sneeze at now when there is continued economic uncertainty and working families must do more to make ends meet when the cost of goods like groceries and gas continue to increase.
Ray has leadership skills that are gained from experience. Being in public office for a decade — versus his opponent’s not even serving one term on her City Council — shows Ray’s commitment to his community. Making tough decisions and doing the people’s work means that not everyone will like or agree with you. Communicating directly with constituents and stakeholders, instead of through fake polls and identity politics, means being directly in touch with communities and understanding their needs. Gaining the respect of constituents for finding common ground to solve problems comes from doing the work. Ray has the experience to represent us and deserves our vote to be our next supervisor. Please vote for Ray Mueller for supervisor.
Menlo Park Fire Board director and San Mateo County Harbor Board commissioner
Political director/community affairs liaison
