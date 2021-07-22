Editor,
Thank you, Jon Mays, for your column on July 9 in the Daily Journal examining multiple viewpoints regarding medical care.
Politicians like to use “Medicare for all” and “single payer” slogans. Slogans do not increase the availability of physicians and do not provide the resources for physicians to provide prompt, necessary medical treatment. The establishment of patient databases and of administrative billing mechanisms is not medical care.
Steven Howard, in a Daily Journal letter on July 9, mentioned denial of care. If you do not understand this term, talk to injured employees who have gone through the state of California workers’ compensation system. If you think a warehouse worker with a knee injury gets the same treatment as a football player with a knee injury you are really naive.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
