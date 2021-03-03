Editor,
Matt Grocott, in his March 2 column, states that the U.S. Constitution cannot stand alone, but “requires an active and informed citizenry.” This is an interesting observation coming from Matt. An informed citizenry needs to be told the truth, yet he and his fellow Trump supporters have consistently repeated debunked right-wing conspiracy falsehoods and still believe that Trump won the 2020 election.
U.S. democracy does require an informed citizenry. Why then does the extreme right wing continue to promote lies and misinformation that contradicts the truth? Could it be that Trump Republicans just “can’t handle the truth” as was quoted by Jack Nicholson in the movie “A Few Good Men”?
It’s time for the Republican party to rid itself of Trumpism and bring back the “Grand Ol’ Party” of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. A party that had ideas and policies based on facts, not conspiracies and lies.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
