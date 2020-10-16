Editor,
I’m voting to re-elect Dave Mandelkern to the San Mateo County Community College District Board, and here’s why.
As a school board member, I know how important it is to break down barriers and provide equitable access for all members of our community. Dave has been a leader on our Community College District Board in providing affordable workforce housing for the faculty and staff at all three campuses, offering emergency housing solutions for our most vulnerable students, starting free shuttles to the college campuses and providing other transportation solutions, and addressing the issues of food insecurity faced by our students and community.
This is the kind of effective, compassionate and skilled leader we need to keep on our Community College Board. That’s why I urge you to join me in voting to re-elect Dave Mandelkern to the governing board of the San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 3.
Gilbert Wai
Hillsborough
The letter writer is a board trustee
for the Hillsborough City School District.
