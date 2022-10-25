Editor,
I received the latest malicious flyer sent on behalf of Adam Loraine in the name of San Mateo for Choice. What has it got to do with San Mateo? Nothing! San Mateo for Choice is a committee of law partners at the swanky San Rafael law/lobbying firm of Nielsen Merksamer. The committee is funded by Noyola Piccini-Bohannon’s PR firm, Michaela Davis-SF attorney, and Karen Grove-Menlo Park housing advocate. A better committee name is “Exploit San Mateo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.