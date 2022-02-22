Editor,
We are told “surrounding streets can take on the proposed loss” of 214 parking spaces. Exactly where are these “surrounding streets”? The vagueness make one think the “surrounding streets” are not genuine parking spaces.
The city should share the city survey and parking data analysis, note in the Feb. 14, 2022 Daily Journal, which presumably details exactly where these surrounding paces are located.
Weekly I walk miles through North Central, and the streets are crowded 24/7. At Midnight, the streets around Poplar and S.Humboldt are filled with parked vehicles. In a Feb. 15 Daily Journal article, Adam Nugent says that North Central has around 27% overcrowded households. The 27% figure is consistent with the overcrowded streets of North Central.
And why has the projected parking loss more than tripled since May, 2021? 66 spaces to 214 spaces? In a May 27, 2021 Zoom meeting, a city employee (last name Atkinson) said 66 spaces would be eliminated. How has the May 2021 projected loss of 66 more than tripled into a 214 loss?
The loss of these parking spaces eliminates a benefit from an overcrowded, and affordable part of San-Mateo.
Maybe it’s time for residents to start talking about equity, because there is none in eliminating 214 parking spaces.
Don’t make North Central suffer because traffic schemes designed and installed decades ago by the city are now considered unsatisfactory.
The sidewalks are 95% empty 24/7. Why can’t those be modified to bike lanes?
Jane James
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.