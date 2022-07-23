Regarding the July 15 article “Belmont to discuss Parks Master Plan”: The city has spent $372,969 just on consultants for the PROS plan, and that doesn’t take into account the staff time. Altogether, the city has probably invested $1 million or more to create this plan. The City Council asked for the PROS plan, the Parks and Recreation Department and Commission delivered the final polished result after tremendous taxpayer investment.
The plan has popular support, and it gives the community the recreational access it wants while preserving habitats and preventing wildfires. It would be a shame if after all this, the plan got delayed indefinitely just to satiate a couple of Councilman Liebermann’s political allies. Unfortunately, in Belmont, we have a few entitled people, living in the biggest houses adjoining the open space, who want to keep as many people out of it as possible.
They don’t like the fact that 80% plus of the community want to continue shared access to all trails, so they spend their personal resources to drive the council decision in their favor. They hire their own consultants, they sue the city directly, and they just hired a new attorney to threaten a new lawsuit. Tremendous power and resources concentrated in just a few people. If the City Council punts the plan, it will be supporting minority rule by the privileged, and it will dishonor the will of the greater community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.