Belmont’s Parks and Open Space Master Plan is slated for potential approval at the council’s July 12 meeting, but some residents want it delayed because of a rushed process and ambiguous policy language.
The Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan provides goals and policies for parks and open space planning in Belmont over the next 15 years, with the master plan process starting in January 2021. Former mayor David Braunstein, who served on the PROS committee that provided policy recommendations to the city, said several issues damaged the process. The PROS final draft plan was published less than two weeks ago, consisting of hundreds of pages the public has not had time to read before the quick vote timeline.
Braunstein said while the policy discussions went on for years, the open space planning only lasted a couple of months before the draft was reviewed and approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission at its July 6 meeting, sending it to the council for approval July 12.
Braunstein noted there was no requirement for the quick turnaround, with no reason not to allow more time for the public to read it. Other concerns include allowing people outside Belmont to influence the plan through survey outreach and not enough time for the committee to discuss open space issues around bikers and hikers, establishing trail safety for everyone and ensuring the environment is maintained and protected.
“We are not trying to be onerous or get our way on everything. The process just isn’t set up to be successful,” Braunstein said.
Braunstein suggested returning the plan to the Parks and Recreation Committee for feedback and more meetings to vet the document. He also wanted to give people adequate time to read and understand the materials and go back to local neighborhood groups for discussion.
WRA Environmental Consultants independently assessed open space planning because of community concern about open space management in areas like Waterdog Lake and San Juan Canyon. The document covers trail system design, wildfire hazard assessment and bike policy. Braunstein said residents are tired and frustrated of coming to meetings and feeling their issues haven’t been addressed. He noted the city had missed an excellent opportunity to unite everyone for compromise.
Kristin Mercer, a former Belmont planning commissioner, said many people had policy concerns with no clear guidelines in the plan. She noted language about e-bikes on dirt trails, bikers and hikers coexisting on steep trails, and closing illegal trails remained vague.
“It’s regressive and takes a step back from management control,” Mercer said.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman said the plan was comprehensive and had tremendous public participation, citing the many meetings and letters received. However, he said policy around trail use, bikes and e-bikes remain vague and uncertain. He wanted the plan tightened and more specifics to remove ambiguity. Lieberman said questions remain around if bicyclists and hikers should be on all the same trail, noting open space policies are different than those for parks. He believes some trails should only be for hikers.
“I don’t believe the plan is ready for approval, and I think it needs more work,” Lieberman said after reviewing it over the weekend. “I think we need to clarify our policies.”
While the outreach effort was a city priority for two years, Lieberman acknowledged the frustrations of people who felt the city rushed the end of the process. He noted there is no scheduling requirement or immediate deadline to pass the plan, with more time to read the document and an understandable request. He noted many hadn’t had time to view the plan due to the recent summer holidays.
“We have an opportunity to make sure the public, even if they don’t agree with the policy, feel the government is working for them,” Lieberman said. “Right now, we are not there yet.”
People can go to https://www.belmont.gov/our-city/city-government/meetings-agendas-minutes/watch-meetings-online for more information about the plan and how to attend the council’s July 12 meeting.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.