Editor,
Russ Cohen has it right! His guest perspective in the Oct. 26 edition of the Daily Journal regarding raising the individual level of political contribution amounts for the City Council elections in Burlingame. The last thing we need in our politics, local or national, is more money. Want proof, have a look at Washington, D.C., and tell me how and who is guiding policy decisions in our national capital. Hint: Look at “K” Street. We need less money in politics.
Victor Gray
Burlingame
