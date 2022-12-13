Editor,
Senators are elected to represent what we as citizens want and believe. We do not elect them because of what they believe as individuals unless it’s in line with what we elected them for. All their decisions are to represent us, not themselves as individuals. We elect them because of their party and how they will represent us. Kyrsten Sinema does not have the moral right to change her thinking after we voted for her to represent us. It’s time we get this right, elected government officials are there to represent the citizens that elected them not themselves.
(0) comments
