Editor,
Kent Lauder (letters Tuesday 9/14/21) recommends that the Daily Journal cancel columnist Matt Grocott. First of all, kudos to the Daily Journal staff for having the courage to give voice to someone whose views might be unpopular to most of the readers of the paper. And let’s ask Mr. Lauder if he understands that the purpose of the First Amendment is just that: To allow citizens to voice their views, especially if they are unpopular.
Here is some unsolicited advice for Mr. Lauder: If you don’t like what Mr. Grocott has to say, then don’t read his column. But please don’t try to silence his voice.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
