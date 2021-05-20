Editor,
Redwood City has a mind-numbing 6M+ square feet of office space at various stages in the development pipeline, equating to 20,000 to 25,000 office workers. This is far more than any other city from San Francisco to San Jose, creates an unhealthy jobs/housing imbalance, and will lead to even more displacement in our community. Palo Alto and San Francisco once had the same problem, and recognizing the damage it was causing, placed annual caps on office space.
With these unprecedented and vast developments, every new downtown office project proposed now requires an amendment to the Downtown Precise Plan and General Plan in order to proceed. No other city is required (or expected) to advance office projects that require a General Plan amendment. Why would Redwood City do so when our plate is already overflowing?
Two more projects come before City Council next Monday night. It’s time for the council to stop catering to big development. It needs instead to look out for the most vulnerable renters who are getting displaced in Redwood City due to this overdevelopment of office space. It is simply impossible for housing to keep up with all this office production.
Don’t advance these two office projects. You are not required to do so.
Just say no!
Kris Johnson
Redwood City
