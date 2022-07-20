Editor,
The news about Joe Manchin’s rejection of climate legislation in the reconciliation package because of inflation is appalling. But Manchin isn’t the only problem. Where are the Republicans’ climate plan?
Yes, inflation is a disaster but it will be short term. Climate change is constant and is only getting worse. Where are our priorities? By not taking federal action on the climate crisis, we are costing the federal government trillions of dollars in disaster relief and job creation. The Deloitte Economics Institute just published a report stating that climate change impacts to the U.S. economy could cost $14.5 trillion over the next 50 years, as well as a loss of 900,000 jobs due to climate change impacts during that timeframe.
GDP and job losses will impact all parts of the U.S., but hit the Southwest and Southeast the hardest. Decarbonization could increase GDP by $885 million annually over the next 50 years with the Southwest, Southeast and Great Lakes being the biggest beneficiaries. The argument about inflation is a literal smoke screen obviously funded by those creating the “smoke” that is suffocating people all across the globe.
My daughter’s family had to leave the southwestern area of France today because it was “raining ash.” While Congress refuses to act, an overwhelming majority of Americans want climate action now. We must take our frustration to the polls in November. Climate must be the election issue. Candidates who don’t have climate as No. 1 issue shouldn’t go to D.C.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
