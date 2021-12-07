Editor,
This is in response to the letter published in the Dec. 4-5 edition opposing the opening of Airfield Supply Co. at the former Any Mountain store on Whipple Avenue.
I hope that officials are not cowed by subjective or spurious claims about a dispensary opening “too close to homes” and near “families with young children.” Airfield in particular appears to operate as a high-end boutique for a legal product, which was approved for adult recreational use by nearly 60% of California voters in 2016.
Redwood City should honor its own regulations and respect the process that many merchants are undertaking to do business here. As long as Airfield and others follow the rules, pay their fees and taxes, and respect the community, they should be allowed to open their doors without intimidation or obstruction. They deserve our support.
Anthony Lazarus
Redwood City
