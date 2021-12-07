Editor,
Regarding “Cannabis in Redwood City” (letters, weekend edition, Dec. 4-5), I’m puzzled by the level of hysteria of the opposition to the proposed cannabis dispensary on Whipple Avenue. Exactly what horrific occurrences do those in opposition expect to happen? Marijuana is legal in California, both for recreational purposes, where it has fewer harmful effects than alcohol, and for medicinal purposes, where it has been shown to offer many benefits. It seems to me that the proposed dispensary should have a right to operate and that there would be public benefit. I have to wonder if a liquor store would face such vehement opposition.
Brian Wright
Belmont
