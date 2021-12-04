Editor,
My neighbors and I are really angry that a cannabis dispensary/retail name Airfield Supply Company is in the process of getting permits to open up shop at 928 Whipple Ave., Redwood City in the vacant Any Mountain store.
This is too close to our homes. Us neighbors had a Zoom meeting and we are going to flood the Redwood City Mayor and City Council with emails and phone calls that we strongly oppose this store from doing business in the Centennial Neighborhood. We have many families living here with young children. I did not buy my house to live very close to a cannabis dispensary.
Douglas Ledingham
Redwood City
