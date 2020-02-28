Editor,
As a lifelong Bay Area resident (born in San Francisco and raised in Millbrae), I’m concerned Sacramento politicians want to destroy the type of single-family house neighborhoods we know and love. Annie was born and raised on the Peninsula and is a small business owner.
She’s a longtime housing advocate who knows we need to build more housing to solve our affordability crisis; however, she opposes “one-size-fits-all” solutions from Sacramento like Senate Bill 50. She knows we need to hold local governments accountable to find the right solutions for their community. That’s what Annie did for Millbrae when she championed the Gateway project — building affordable housing for veterans near the existing Millbrae station.
She is also a mother of a son who was temporarily homeless due to addiction. She will be our voice in Sacramento to find solutions on homelessness, traffic gridlock and affordable housing. These are some of the reasons why I am supporting for Annie Oliva for Senate.
Valerie Hardwick
Millbrae
