Editor,
The headline and story “New highway tolling eyed,” in the Tuesday, Aug. 18, edition gives me great concern. I understand the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, (MTC) staff is planning on “dramatically expanding freeway tolling in the Bay Area” and eventually implementing congestion pricing on all lanes. MTC is asking the nine Bay Area counties to sign off on their plan so they can move forward with implementing their vision. Thank God for MTC Commissioner Gina Papan sending up a red flag and asking for her fellow commissioners to carefully study what is being presented by staff. Papan’s quote: “This is how it normally plays out with MTC. Staff does this and get you to go down that path.” Commissioner Papan is serving her constituents very well by encouraging her fellow commissioners to be fiercely independent and carefully think this well aged proposal through. With workers and retirees leaving the Bay Area and companies instituting work-from-remote-location policies, the MTC staff’s vision may be myopic given the vast changes in our future.
David Altscher
Belmont
