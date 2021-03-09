Editor,
I am writing to bring your attention to the rampant homeless issue in our local community.
While driving around San Mateo, I came upon multiple situations of homelessness. The most recent one happened on my way to picking up a pizza order in the Sugarloaf area.
Glancing out the window, I noticed many individuals, each of them snuggled in sleeping bags under the front porch of commercial buildings. I couldn’t help but feel shocked, embarrassed and helpless. Shocked that this could be happening in California, the fifth-largest world economy, and in Silicon Valley, a critical driver of the U.S. economy, filled with so many riches. How can such a rich and influential area have such rampant homelessness? Embarrassed that I was about to treat myself with a pizza for dinner when treats were likely not part of the homeless vocabulary. Embarrassed that I would probably survive this uneasy moment and move on with my diner like this encounter had never happened.
In a socioeconomic system with no safety net to preserve decent living conditions during hardship, it is essential that the community steps up to meet the challenge. However, what should not take much effort is the awareness of the problem and the willingness to help. I would like to suggest that local elected officials instate weekly check-ins to reach out to our homeless population and ensure that they are getting help with their basic needs. Let’s promote the welfare of all San Mateans!
Noah Dulac
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.