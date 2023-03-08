Editor,
Thank you for the background story on the musical Jinx (“Jinx, it’s a musical,” Daily Journal, March 3). It was great learning the backstory to this local production. I took my family to see the show on Saturday and it was spectacular. The performances and staging were all wonderful, but what stood out most for me was the music. I just want to say, “great job!” to the Reynolds family, the students from Borel Middle School, and everybody else who was involved with the production.
